Could Ant and Dec be on the royal wedding guest list? In a new interview, the pair have opened up about the much-anticipated royal wedding in May between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, hinting at a possible invite. Speaking to The Sun, Ant said that despite interviewing Prince Harry a few times, they are not close friends so wouldn't expect to be invited. However, Dec added: "“Maybe we’ll get to go to the night-time do!” The pair said that if an invite did not come their way, they will be watching the big day on TV with the rest of the nation.

As yet, the Queen is the only confirmed guest at the wedding, but we can assume that all other senior members of the royal family will be invited, including Harry's brother Prince William, his wife Kate and their children Prince George and Princess Charlotte, as well as their third baby, due in April. On Meghan's side, we can expect her family and former Suits co-stars, including Patrick J. Adams, Gina Torres and Sarah Rafferty.

The wedding is to be held at St George's Chapel, with the reception at St George's Hall – both in Windsor Castle. Other famous names such as the Obamas, the Beckhams, Serena Williams, and Harry's close friends Ed Sheeran, James Blunt and Ellie Goulding are all tipped to attend. Following royal protocol, several representatives from other European royal families will be invited to the wedding. Later that evening, Prince Charles will host a private reception for the newlyweds and their closest family members and friends.

Back in 2016, Prince Harry appeared on BBC Radio 2's Breakfast Show with Chris Evans. Chris asked Harry a series of quick-fire questions, one of them being "Ant or Dec?" "Together, please," said Harry, to which Chris replied, "No, not allowed." Harry then answered: "Really? But I've been in the middle, in between the two of them." After some hesitation, the Queen's grandson replied: "Ok, uh... Ant." All eyes will now be on the TV duo to see if one or both receive that special wedding invite!