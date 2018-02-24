Lisa Armstrong shows support for ex Ant McPartlin on social media Looks like Lisa and Ant are on friendly terms since split

Despite announcing their split back in January, Lisa Armstrong is showing her support for her ex Ant McPartlin after 11 years of marriage. This weekend sees the start of the new series of Saturday Night Takeaway on ITV1 with Ant and Dec, and Lisa 'liked' several tweets for the show on Twitter. One posted by Ant and Dec read: "Morning!!!!! It’s Saturday Night Takeaway day!! Yesssss. Xx." Lisa also 'liked' a selfie of the pair and another 'Good luck' tweet by ITV producer Mike Spencer. While she did not comment on the tweets, her 'likes' suggest all is amicable between the former couple and they are still supportive of each other's careers.

Lisa has remained strong and dignified since her split from Ant was announced in January - choosing not to make a statement and recently returning to work on Britain's Got Talent, where she works as Stephen Mulhern's makeup artist. At the time, The Sun reported that Lisa was determined to keep things 'civilised' with her former spouse.

The television makeup artist, who also works on Strictly Come Dancing, has taken solace in her social media followers who have offered her words of support following the split. Lisa retweeted one post which said, "For what it's worth; you are a dignified, beautiful, strong and talented woman. You’re having a bit of tough year so far but, clearly the tide is turning and ultimately you will kick 2018’s butt! #support".

Ant, 42, confirmed his split from Lisa in a statement released by his representative on 13 January. It read: "Ant is very sad to announce that, after 11 years, he is ending his marriage to Lisa McPartlin. Ant asks for privacy at this difficult time, for both himself, Lisa and their immediate families. No further statement will be made." It has been estimated that the couple's divorce settlement could cost around £31million – half of Ant's £62million fortune – making it one of the largest sums paid out by a UK celebrity.