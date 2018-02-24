The Vicar of Dibley and Notting Hill star Emma Chambers dies aged 53 The actress passed away from natural causes

Actress Emma Chambers has sadly passed away aged 53, it has been confirmed. British star Emma was known for her much-loved roles as Alice Tinker in The Vicar of Dibley and as Honey Thacker in the film Notting Hill. Her agent John Grant gave a statement to the BBC, revealing the actress died of natural causes and would be "greatly missed". He said: "Emma created a wealth of characters and an immense body of work. She brought laughter and joy to many". Emma leaves behind her actor husband Ian Dunn.

Emma was a much-loved British actress, gaining huge popularity for her stand-out comedy roles in Nottting Hill and The Vicar of Dibley. Fans will always remember her hilarious scenes with 'new best friend' Julia Roberts in Notting Hill. Her co-star Hugh Grant paid tribute to her on Twitter, writing: "Emma Chambers was a hilarious and very warm person and of course a brilliant actress. Very sad news."

MORE: Dawn French pays tribute to Emma Chambers

Emma Chambers was a hilarious and very warm person and of course a brilliant actress. Very sad news. — Hugh Grant (@HackedOffHugh) February 24, 2018

Her good friend, Emma Freud, wife of The Vicar Of Dibley's creator Richard Curtis, tweeted: "Our beautiful friend Emma Chambers has died at the age of 53. We're very very sad. She was a great, great comedy performer, and a truly fine actress. And a tender, sweet, funny, unusual, loving human being."

Emma as Hugh Grant's younger sister Honey in Notting Hill

During her career, Emma played the role of church verger Alice alongside Dawn French in The Vicar of Dibley between 1994 and 2007. She won a British Comedy Award for Best Actress for her performance in 1998. Emma appeared in theatre productions for ten years prior to her TV roles. She will be missed by all.