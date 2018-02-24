Dawn French and Hugh Grant lead tributes for late Vicar of Dibley star Emma Chambers Emma Chambers passed away of natural causes, aged 53

Dawn French has led tributes to her late The Vicar of Dibley costar Emma Chambers, after the tragic news of her death on Saturday, February 24. The 60-year-old actress and comedienne took to Twitter to remember Emma, whose agent had confirmed the sad news of her passing with a statement earlier today. Revealing that the actress died of natural causes and would be "greatly missed", John Grant told the BBC: "Emma created a wealth of characters and an immense body of work. She brought laughter and joy to many".

Emma Chambers was remembered by Dawn French and Hugh Grant

Dawn paid tribute to her friend, sharing a photograph from the set of their hit TV comedy The Vicar of Dibley. "I was regularly humped like this by the unique & beautiful spark that was Emma Chambers," she captioned the sweet photograph of the two of them. "I never minded. I loved her. A lot."

— Dawn French (@Dawn_French) February 24, 2018

Emma's fellow costar, Hugh Grant, who starred opposite her in Notting Hill, also paid tribute to his late friend. "Emma Chambers was a hilarious and very warm person and of course a brilliant actress. Very sad news," he said this afternoon via social media.

Fans will remember Emma's hilarious scenes with 'new best friend' Julia Roberts in Notting Hill. Richard Curtis, who wrote the film, was also very close to the actress. His wife Emma Freud paid tribute to her as soon as news of her sad death broke. "Our beautiful friend Emma Chambers has died at the age of 53. We're very very sad. She was a great, great comedy performer, and a truly fine actress. And a tender, sweet, funny, unusual, loving human being."

— emma freud 🔴 (@emmafreud) February 24, 2018

Sharing a video of Emma playing her most well-known role of Alice Tinker in The Vicar of Dibley she added, "How could you not love this girl. Emma Chambers... thank you for the brilliance." Emma sadly leaves behind her actor husband Ian Dunn. The couple married in 1991. Ian has appeared in many of Britain's best-known TV shows including Coronation Street, Holby City, EastEnders and The Bill.