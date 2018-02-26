Eiza González and Josh Duhamel are dating following his split from Fergie Josh Duhamel and Fergie split in late 2017

Less than five months after Josh Duhamel and Fergie announced their shocking split, the actor reportedly has a new lady in his life: Eiza González. A source told Us Weekly that sparks flew when the pair met at a party on February 3 following Jennifer Lopez’s incredible pre-Super Bowl concert at the Minneapolis Armory. "They drank and partied together until very late," the insider told the publication. "After, Josh reached out to a mutual friend and asked for Eiza’s number." The 45-year-old star and the 28-year-old actress are said to have been quietly dating ever since.

Josh Duhamel and Eiza González are reportedly dating

The source continued to elaborate on the budding romance, telling the magazine: "They definitely have a connection because they’ve been FaceTiming and texting nonstop while she's been in England working." They then added: "They're keeping it on the down-low. He’s telling her he’s never met anyone like her before."

Eiza González is in England for a project

According to her official IMDBpage, the Baby Driver's project in England is most likely the film Cut Throat City. The drama is billed as a heist film that focuses on New Orleans' ninth ward during Hurricane Katrina. It is slated to co-star talents like Wesley Snipes and Terrence Howard. In the past, Eiza has been romantically linked to Liam Hemsworth and Spanish footballer Pepe Díaz.

Josh Duhmal and Fergie ended their marriage of eight years

As previously reported, Josh and Fergie separated after eight years of marriage. The popular celebrity couple shocked the world when they announced to E! News: "With absolute love and respect we decided to separate as a couple earlier this year. To give our family the best opportunity to adjust, we wanted to keep this a private matter before sharing it with the public. We are and will always be united in our support of each other and our family." They share a four-year-old son together named Axl.