Justin Theroux breaks social media silence after Jennifer Aniston split

Justin Theroux has taken to his social media page for the first time since announcing his shock split from wife Jennifer Aniston. The American film producer, who announced his plans to divorce last week, uploaded a series of cute pictures of himself with an array of puppies during a trip to a dog shelter in Texas. "Another very inspiring visit with the incredible people and pups @austinpetsalive," he wrote in the caption. "I cannot understand how they do what they do, day after day, so consistently and lovingly to save so many dogs and cats."

He added: "I HIGHLY recommend going in and getting your nose bit by a toothless baby pitbull. These two aren’t yet ready to go, but when they are go get em..." Justin, 46, then concluded the message with a nod to singer Selena Gomez, saying: "Yeah that's right Selena I did it to you again but if you saw these guys you'd do whatever you could too also I know you're chill like that." [sic] This marks Justin’s first post on social media since announcing his split from Jennifer.

The couple shocked the celebrity world earlier this month when they announced their separation after two and a half years of marriage. They released a statement to the Associated Press from Jennifer's publicist that read: "In an effort to reduce any further speculation, we have decided to announce our separation. This decision was mutual and lovingly made at the end of last year. We are two best friends who have decided to part ways as a couple, but look forward to continuing our cherished friendship."

"Normally we would do this privately, but given that the gossip industry cannot resist an opportunity to speculate and invent, we wanted to convey the truth directly," the statement continued. "Whatever else is printed about us that is not directly from us, is someone else's fictional narrative. Above all, we are determined to maintain a deep respect and love that we have for one another."

