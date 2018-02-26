Jennifer Lawrence sets record straight on Chris Pratt romance rumours The Hollywood actors starred alongside each other in Passengers in 2016

Jennifer Lawrence has finally addressed her relationship with Passengers' co-star Chris Pratt, setting the record straight on those romance rumours. The Oscar winner, 27, was linked to the star when he parted ways from wife Anna Faris last year. Speaking to KISS FM this week, Jennifer revealed: "I never had an affair with Chris Pratt on Passengers. That's a good one…" She added: "I mean they got a divorce like two years later and everybody was like [shouting] Jennifer Lawrence! And I was like what the… what I'm in Montreal two years later."

Jennifer Lawrence has broken her silence on those Chris Pratt romance rumours

Rumours of a romance first swirled in 2016 when they filmed their Hollywood blockbuster, with fans quickly pointing the blame at Jennifer for Chris and Anna's split, but the claims were refuted by both parties. Anna and Chris announced their plans to divorce in August after eight years of marriage. The mum-of-one opened up about her "insecurities" after the rumours surfaced in October, writing in her book: "Jennifer and I really are friendly, and she was apologetic even though she didn’t need to be, because she hadn’t done anything wrong."

READ: Chris Pratt opens up about ex-wife Anna Faris for first time since split

Loading the player...

During her radio chat, Jennifer - who has previously dated Nicholas Hoult and Chris Martin - also joked about being romantically linked to Brad Pitt. She said: "It was super flattering but at one point I was just like 'dating Brad Pitt'. We were having like 'secret rendezvous'. You know that was weird." Jennifer has had a busy few weeks, promoting her new film, Red Sparrow. Directed by The Hunger Games' Francis Lawrence, the actress stars as Russian spy Dominika Egorova who falls in love with a CIA officer, played by Joel Edgerton.

GALLERY: Celebrity splits of 2017