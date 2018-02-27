Holly Willoughby shares makeup-free photo as she braves cold weather The This Morning star shared the candid snapshot on Instagram

Holly Willoughby has gone makeup-free in her latest Instagram photo! The TV host shared a stripped-back image ahead of her appearance on This Morning on Tuesday, showing her bundled up against the cold in a coat, woolly hat and scarf. In the selfie, Holly can be seen looking straight down the camera, while pulling her grey scarf up over her mouth. Alongside the picture, she wrote: "No snow yet here… still not taking any chances… #wearavest." Within one hour, the image had amassed more than 26,000 likes, with fans quick to comment on the star's natural beauty. "Still look gorgeous," one commented, while another remarked: "No makeup and you're still fab… so jealous!" A third added: "Still stunning without makeup."

Holly is known for her stunning TV appearances – whether fronting This Morning in the week, or Dancing On Ice on Sunday nights. She looked incredible in her latest DOI outfit; a gorgeous white floor-length gown featuring a feathered skirt, by Halfpenny London. Throughout the series, Holly's dresses have been a hot topic of conversation, with the star making a name for herself as one of TV's most stylish presenters. Fans also love her affordable high street style on This Morning; such is her appeal, most of the outfits Holly wears on the show sell-out within minutes of being identified.

The This Morning star pictured with her husband Dan Baldwin

Away from the camera, Holly is a devoted mum to three children with her husband Dan Baldwin: Harry, seven, Belle, six and three-year-old Chester. On Sunday, she treated her Instagram followers to a rare family photo showing Dan and Harry enjoying a day out at the football together. The 37-year-old is fiercely protective of her kids – while she shares photos of her little ones on social media, she always ensures she keeps their faces hidden from view. The post was quickly inundated with comments from Holly's fans. "Lovely picture!" one wrote, while another added: "My husband and son went, happy though as they are city fans! Great pictures x."

