Alicia Silverstone has confirmed she has split from her husband Christopher Jarecki after a 20-year relationship. The Clueless actress married punk rocker Christopher in 2005 and they welcomed their son Bear, now aged six, in 2011. "They still deeply love and respect each other and remain very close friends but have mutually decided to separate after being together for 20 years," a representative for the couple confirmed to People. "They have a son together who they will continue to co-parent."

News of the split comes shortly after the 41-year-old star revealed that she was holidaying with her son in Hawaii. "Bear and I on our Hawaiian adventure. My sweet sweet love," she said in the caption. Alicia added another picture of her little boy, and said: "Kauai 1st day adventures beach, farmers market... so lucky. So happy. So in love with my boy." Towards the end of last year, the mum-of-one revealed that she was going to cut down some of her acting for more "satisfying" roles. "Lately I've been making some tougher decisions about big parts that would be sort of commercial, but not necessarily satisfying to your soul. It's not worth it to me," she told Vulture in November.

The star added: "I'd rather (spend) a day on a Yorgos film than three months doing something I'm not passionate about." Alicia is most famous for starring in coming-of-age comedy drama Clueless, which was released in 1995. Now considered a cult classic, the star became an instant hit for her portrayal of rich kid Cher Horowitz. The movie also starred Stacey Dash as Dionne Davenport, Cher's best friend, the late Brittany Murphy as Tai Fraser and Paul Rudd as Josh Lucas.

