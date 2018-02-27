Who is Sridevi? Everything you need to know about late Bollywood star related to Slumdog Millionaire actor Her niece Sonam Kapoor also starred in Coldplay's Hymn For The Weekend

The tragic passing of Sridevi Kapoor, one of Bollywood's biggest female superstars, has been dominating headlines all over the world. But how much do you really know of the late actress? Her brother-in-law, Anil Kapoor, is famous for playing villainous game show host Prem Kumar in Oscar-winning movie Slumdog Millionaire, while his daughter Sonam Kapoor appeared in the music video for Coldplay's Hymn For The Weekend. Sridevi, who passed away aged 54 on Saturday in Dubai, starred alongside Anil in several Bollywood blockbuster hits, including Laadla, Mr India and Lamhe.

The pair became famous for their incredible on-screen chemistry, having worked together since the mid-80s. She worked with her producer husband Boney Kapoor in Mr India and her latest film, entitled Mom. "I fell in love with Sri [Sridevi] when I watched her Tamil film during the late 1970s. After watching her film, I wanted to know more about her," Boney, 62, told reporters in 2013, via Newsweek. "I had especially gone to Chennai at her house to meet her, but she was shooting in Singapore. I returned to Mumbai disheartened."

He added: "A few months later, I watched Sri's debut Hindi film Solva Sawan (1979) and realised I wanted her to work with me. One day I went to meet her on the set of a movie. But Sri was an introvert and wouldn't talk to strangers. She talked to me in half-broken English and Hindi and just said that her mother took care of her projects." After tying the knot in 1996, the couple welcomed two daughters, Jhanvi and Khushi.

Born Shree Amma Yanger Ayyapan, Sridevi started acting at the age of four and appeared in several Tamil-language films in the 1960s and 1970s, before eventually dropping out of school to pursue her film career. She debuted as a lead actress in a Bollywood film in 1978, soon becoming one of India's biggest film stars. Sridevi's eldest daughter Jhanvi is preparing for her big-screen debut next month. Before her untimely death, the late actress revealed the advice she gave her 20-year-old daughter: "As a mother, like any mother, whether they are coming to this profession or any other, you just tell them to do the right thing. Like, do hard work, give your 100 per cent, hard work always pays."

