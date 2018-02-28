Lee Mead reveals he's found love again following split from Denise Van Outen The former couple are parents to seven-year-old daughter Betsy

Lee Mead has revealed he's found love again, nearly five years after the end of his marriage to Denise Van Outen in 2013. In an interview with the Sun, 36-year-old Lee opened up about his new romance with mum-of-one Issy, who he first met in a coffee shop after picking up daughter Betsy, seven, from school. "We got on really well, but it was a while before I plucked up the courage to ask her on a date," the Holby City star shared. "She's a lovely woman, and she's a parent as well, which I think helps. She's based in Kent and she's not in the same business as me; I'm not sure if that's a good thing or a bad thing!"

Lee Mead pictured with his new girlfriend Issy

He continued: "I am not one to rush into relationships and I was single for six years, but it's nice to have found someone. We've been together just under a year and it's going really well. We have a nice weekend together recently and were very happy."

Lee and Denise, 43, first met when he entered and won the 2007 BBC talent show Any Dream Will Do, on which Denise appeared as a judge. They announced their engagement in January 2009 and were married in the Seychelles in April that same year. On 1 May 2010, the former couple welcomed their daughter Betsy. Denise and Lee announced their separation in July 2013 and were officially divorced two years later.

Lee was married to Denise Van Outen from 2009 until 2013

Denise is now in a long-term relationship with Eddie Boxshall - and in November, she revealed they have considered having a baby together. "I go through waves if I'm honest," she said, during an appearance on Loose Women. "I've got one child Betsy, who is seven, but I think, I am so lucky to have her but for me it's that thing of thinking I have to go through it all again, the sleepless nights and everything. Whereas for him, he will do it at the drop of a hat, if he could. He would share it. But don't get me wrong, if I fell pregnant I would be over the moon but I can't overthink it because I just don't know."

