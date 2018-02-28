Scarlett Moffatt talks Sunday dinners with Ant and Dec Scarlett Moffatt chatted about her friendship with the presenters

Scarlett Moffatt has opened up about her friendship with Ant and Dec, admitting that the moment she realised her life had changed forever when she started hanging out with the presenting duo, and even having Sunday dinner with the pair! Chatting on The Chris Ramsey Show, she said: "We just go for Sunday dinner casually, and they text me!" She also spoke about Dec's memorable performance as Kylie on Saturday Night Takeaway, joking: "How good does Dec look in hot pants?! His legs are amazing, very sculpted." Speaking about meeting Kylie Minogue, she added: "She's so kind! Plus, she made me look tall and no one ever makes me look tall!"

Scarlett has previously opened up about being a part of Saturday Night Takeaway and her relationship with the Geordie pair, saying: "They're like the brothers I never had. They're genuinely lovely, down to earth people who offer me a lot of brilliant career advice." Speaking about her favourite 'pinch-me' moment, she said: "Honestly walking into the first ever script meeting and realising, 'Wow I'm a part of Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway, just casually sat having a cup of tea with the most amazing people at ITV, discussing the script.'"