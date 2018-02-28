Cher Lloyd opens up about her baby – and Cheryl's surprising romance with Liam Payne! Cheryl mentored Cher in the 2010 series of The X Factor

Cher Lloyd appeared on Lorraine on Tuesday, where she spoke about everything from the impending arrival of her first baby, to former mentor Cheryl's romance with Liam Payne. Cheryl worked alongside Cher on series seven of the X Factor back in 2010 – the same series that One Direction appeared on. Asked about the Cheryl's subsequent romance with Liam, the 24-year-old replied: "I never would have guessed it! But they look so cute together and they make a really great couple." Of 34-year-old Cheryl, Cher added: "I haven’t heard from her in a long time. I mean, she's so busy with the baby."

Cher is herself preparing for the arrival of her first child with husband Craig Monk. The couple were married in a secret ceremony in November 2013, and are set to welcome their baby in May. Showing off her neat baby bump, the star said: "I can't believe X Factor was nine years ago. It feels like only five minutes ago! Now my baby is due in May, which is just around the corner. I'm so happy, and I'm only 24!"

Cher Lloyd showed off her baby bump during an appearance on Lorraine

Of her husband, Cher added: "We come from such different backgrounds. I'm so lucky. We're a solid team, we're starting a journey together. It's a new start. This year will be five years married. I knew he was 'The One' straight away."

The former X Factor star pictured with husband Craig Monk

Cher and Cheryl have had a famously rocky relationship. In 2012, then aged 18, Cher was asked in an interview if she would ever perform with Cheryl, to which she quipped: "Maybe if she sings live with me!" Her comment did not go down well with the Girls Aloud star, who tweeted in response: "Be careful who you kick on your way up. They kick you twice as hard on your way back down… #unappreciationisugly." Later that same year, Cheryl told GQ magazine: "She's new. She needs to learn a lot. I went through hell to get her on that programme. Everyone says stuff at the beginning of their career that they will learn to regret." She then added: "Maybe I didn't teach her as well as I thought I had."

Cheryl mentored Cher in the 2010 series of the show

Then, in 2013, Cheryl appeared to try to make amends with her former act, writing that she "absolutely loved" Cher in the autobiography, Cheryl: My Story. The following year, Cher accepted some of the blame for their falling out during an appearance on Lorraine. "I wouldn't say they were crossed words, it was just me being an idiot, being young and stupid and thinking I was funny when I wasn't," she admitted.

