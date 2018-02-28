The Beckham children have fun in the snow with dad David David Beckham took Romeo, 15, Cruz, 13, and Harper, six, sledging after school

Having just come back to the UK following a ski trip in Canada, the Beckham children couldn’t believe their luck on Wednesday when the snowy weather hit London. David Beckham took to Instagram Stories to share a series of videos of three of his four children - Romeo, 15, Cruz, 13, and Harper, six, dressed in their snow gear while sledging from the top of a hill. In one clip, Harper was seen laughing as she got snow on her school tights, and was heard exclaiming: "My school tights!" after she took a tumble. Cruz, meanwhile, enjoyed making snow angels, as his dad joked: "Snow angel Cruz, so cute!"

Harper Beckham had fun making snow angels after school

Last week, David shared a video of himself snowboarding with his youngest son Cruz during their holiday in Whistler. He wrote: "Amazing day @cruzbeckham & daddy trying to keep up and stay up @burtonsnowboards." Harper was also snapped in adorable purple salopettes and a multi-coloured jacket as she practised her ski skills while her brothers' snowboarded.

The Beckham family took advantage of the snowy weather conditions

During their holiday, Victoria Beckham suffered an injury which has resulted in her having to wear a foot brace. The former Spice Girl recently thanked her fans for their messages of support following her fracture, telling them that it wasn’t ideal but that she just needed to rest. Victoria posted a photo of herself standing at the bottom of her stairs on crutches at her London home, writing: "Thank you for all the lovely messages, a small stress fracture, just needs some rest! #itsnotideal."

Harper and David posed for a cute snow selfie

Although in pain, Victoria has been carrying on as normal following her injury – but sensibly opted out of the sledging activities with her husband and children on Wednesday night. The fashion designer has been having fun with her foot brace and joking about it being her new favourite boot in recent posts on social media. She shared a photograph of herself with her crutches while standing at the top of the stairs, which she captioned: "I'm quite into this boot lately. #Inspiration #nextseason." Fans were quick to comment on the photo, with one writing: "Always in style," while another sent their well wishes, writing: "Get well soon."