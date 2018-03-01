Michelle Obama reveals everything about her and Barack's Buckingham Palace sleepover The couple stayed at the Palace in 2011

Former First Lady of the United States Michelle Obama has visited her fair share of memorable places, but there is nothing like spending the night in Buckingham Palace. During a panel at the MUSE event, hosted by Klick Health in New York City, Barack Obama's wife opened up about her time spent with the British royal family. Despite sleeping in the monarch's home, the 54-year-old revealed it wasn't any different than staying somewhere else. She explained why she wasn't nervous saying, "I think by the time we had the sleepover we had enough interacting with them."

Michelle opened up about her time at Buckingham Palace Photo: Getty Images

While staying over in the 300+ year palace was grand, sometimes there is no place like home. "I don't want to insult anybody," she added when asked who has the better cooking. "American food is just better." However, when it comes to home décor, the Queen takes the crown. "They have better china," Michelle quipped.

MORE: Michelle Obama reveals gift she received from Melania Trump during 'awkward' exchange

"Everything is gold. We had seen the gold room - there's a room where they keep all the gold. It was Sasha's birthday and the Queen opened the house and she let us see that room." She continued: "During the state banquet, the plate that I thought was the charger, that was the plate. They put food on the gold charger."

RELATED: First Ladies meeting royals: Melania Trump, Michelle Obama, Hillary Clinton and more

During Barack's time in office, the couple and their two daughters Sasha, 16, and Malia, 19, became close with the royal family. One thing about her royal friends, they are just like everyone else. "The surprising thing is folks wanted to be treated normally," she shared. "Everybody is happy when all the people are gone." She continued: "They want to be hugged. They want to be touched. They gossip."

The former FLOTUS shared that her final night in the White House consisted of a slumber party with her daughters Photo: Getty Images

Michelle, who will be releasing her memoir Becoming in November 2018, also spoke about her final days in that other iconic home — the White House. "Sasha and Malia wanted to have one final sleepover so I had eight girls over the night before we left," she shared about the moments leading up to President Donald Trump's inauguration. "I'm waking up crying girls. 'The Trumps are coming, you got to get up.' They're crying like, 'We've been here all our lives. I was pushing them out the door. That's what I was doing right before the Trumps moved in."