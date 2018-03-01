Abbey Clancy and Peter Crouch enjoy rare date night after birth of third child The couple welcomed their son Johnny in January

Abbey Clancy and Peter Crouch enjoyed a rare night out on Thursday evening, just two months after the birth of their third child. New mum Abbey, who gave birth to son Alfie on 3 January, showed off her slim post-baby physique as they attended the Global Awards at the Eventim Apollo in London.

The 32-year-old wowed in a black velvet jumpsuit, which featured sheer side panels with gold geometric patterned cape detailing. She paired the look with black court shoes and wore her hair down in loose waves. Meanwhile, Peter looked dapper in a black suit and white shirt, and put on an affectionate display with his wife as they arrived at the event.

The outing comes only two months after the couple welcomed their son Johnny together. Abbey confirmed the happy news on her Instagram account, sharing an adorable black-and-white of her tiny newborn son. "Baby Johnny Crouch born 3/1/18 7lb2 5.15pm. So in love with our baby boy happy healthy and beautiful xx," she wrote.

Abbey has since described Peter as the "best dad", in a photo which showed the footballer bonding with his newborn son at home. In the picture, Peter is beaming as he cradles his baby boy. Sitting on a cream sofa, Peter looks stylish in a black roll neck jumper and grey stone-wash jeans, while Johnny is wrapped up warm in a blue and white blanket. A sneak peek of the family's lavish Surrey mansion is also visible in shot, including modern wall art and a large white table holding several bouquets of flowers.

News of Abbey's third pregnancy was revealed back in June. In a recent interview with HELLO! Online, she opened up about her impending arrival, and revealed she had been struggling with morning sickness. "I've actually been feeling a bit sick with this one," the Britain's Next Top Model host confided. "I actually found out that I was pregnant during the last two episodes of filming – so it didn't affect my work, in fact everyone was helpful."

