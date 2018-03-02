Flashback Friday: Kate Winslet celebrates her Oscars win Ahead of the 90th Academy Awards, we look back to Kate Winslet's first win

To celebrate the 30th birthday of HELLO!, we are looking back at some of our best-loved covers. With the 2018 Academy Awards coming up on Sunday, we revisit March 2009, when Kate Winslet won Best Actress for The Reader. The actress attended with then-husband Sam Mendes, and looked stunning in what she described as a "designed-for-comfort", two-tone grey satin Atelier Yves Saint Laurent gown by Stefano Pilati, teamed with dazzling Chopard jewels.

Kate joked that she was concentrating more on "not tripping" than on winning a gold statuette to add to her impressive awards season haul, which saw her win several trophies in recognition of her performance in the romantic drama. She also admitted that she was feeling the nerves, but had been coached by her children, Joe and Mia, on what to say if she did emerge victorious.

Kate Winslet won her first Oscar in 2009

The actress' Oscar win came after five previous Academy Award nominations; she was first nominated for Sense and Sensibility in 1996. In her acceptance speech Kate admitted that she had dreamed of winning an Oscar since she was a child, telling the audience: "I'd be lying if I hadn't made a version of this speech before. I was probably eight and staring into the bathroom mirror. I feel very fortunate to have made it all the way from there to here."

MORE: Everything you need to know about the 2018 Oscars

She was also able to celebrate the win with her parents, Sally and Roger, who were sat in the audience at the ceremony. "My mum and dad are here somewhere," she said. "Whistle 'cause then I'll know where you are. I love you!" Kate has since gone on to earn a further Academy Awards nomination, for Best Supporting Actress in recognition of her role in Steve Jobs in 2015.