Gwyneth Paltrow took to Instagram on Friday to wish her ex-husband Chris Martin a happy birthday - referring to the Coldplay frontman as her 'brother'. Posting the sweet message alongside a rare photograph of their children Apple,14, and Moses, 11, the star wrote: "Happy birthday my brother. Thank you for giving me these two." The family snap showed the foursome posing happily for the camera, with Moses climbing cheekily on his dad's shoulders, while Apple looks relaxed as she embraces her parents.

Gwyneth's 3.9 million followers seemed shocked at her familial term for Chris - quickly commenting on the post in astonishment. "Why would you call your ex husband your brother?! That is so weird," one wrote. "I mean it's great that they're on good terms and are raising the kids together. But come on that is just weird."

The friendly post shouldn't come as a surprise however, since the actress has often spoken fondly about her ex-husband - even telling US chat show host Stephen Colbert that he is 'like her brother' earlier this year. The twosome famously 'consciously uncoupled' in 2015 after 12 years of marriage, but have worked hard to uphold a strong relationship for their two children.

Speaking of the split, the 45-year-old said, "Divorce is terrible, it was very painful, it was really hard. We really genuinely wanted our kids to be as unscathed as possible. We thought if we could really maintain the family even though we weren't a couple that was kind of the goal, so that's what we've tried to do."

The star is now engaged to director and producer Brad Falchuk, who is also on good terms with Chris. They even share similar birthdays, since the Shakespeare in Love actress had posted a loving message to her fiancé just a day before the tribute to her ex. Sharing a shirtless snap of her husband-to-be, she wrote, "Happy birthday @bradfalchuk you are the grounding force, the epitome of love and kindness. Thank you for being my beacon."

