TV star Sarah Parish is recovering in hospital after injuring her leg in a nasty sledging accident. The Bancroft and Broadchurch actress was enjoying a snow day with her eight-year-old daughter in Hampshire, when the incident happened. Sarah, 49, has shared a video of her family sledging together on her Instagram page, writing: "Snow day!!!!" but soon after the star could be seen laid up in hospital with her leg in plaster. In one photo we see her lying on a stretcher in the snow surrounded by paramedics. Sarah admitted she has been snowboarding on a 'cheap plastic sledge' when she hurt herself.

Sarah wrote: "Day 2 in Winchester Hospital. Looks like I’ll be operated on today. They’re putting a bloody great big pin right through my shin!! No sleep last night, was on enough Morphine to knock the Navy out but still in pain😩 Note to self: cheap plastic sledges are for sitting in and gently trundling down primary slopes NOT a substitute for a stand up snowboard."

The actress' social media followers rushed to offer her words of support. One fan said: "Bless you! Hope you make a speedy recovery x." A second told her: "Oh no so sorry this has happened to you, was only smiling at your sledge videos yesterday x." Another follower posted: "Get well soon and fantastic to see you are being taken care of by our fabulous NHS xx." Sarah also shared a clip of herself being lifted into an ambulance on a stretcher as she was taken to hospital.

The snowy weather conditions have proved treacherous for many this week, with TV star Denise Van Outen also revealing an injury within her family. Speaking on Friday's Loose Women show, where she appears as a guest panellist, the star said: "My dad, bless his heart, has broken his arm. He slipped over." We wish both Denise's father and Sarah Parish a speedy recovery.