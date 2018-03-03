Serena Williams posts adorable photo of six-month-old daughter The tennis star shared the snap on Instagram

Serena Williams has shared another adorable photograph of her baby daughter Alexis Olympia - this time to celebrate the tot turning six-months-old. Posting a gallery of sweet snapshots to her Instagram account, the tennis star wrote, "My baby is 6 months today. So yummy." Beautiful baby Alexis is a natural on camera, showing off her incredibly long eyelashes to the lens! And Serena's 7.7 million followers were quick to notice - rushing to post adoring comments on the photographs. "Beautiful like her mother… congrats," one said, with plenty of others adding their well wishes to the post.

Serena posted this sweet shot of her little girl

The picture comes just weeks after 36-year-old Serena revealed she had almost died giving birth to baby Alexis, sharing that she suffered life-threatening complications in an open letter to CNN. She wrote: "I am lucky to have survived. My daughter was born by emergency C-section after her heart rate dropped dramatically during contractions. The surgery went smoothly." The 36-year-old, who is married to Reddit founder Alexis Ohanian, was forced to miss this year's Australian Open to allow herself more time to recover after the birth.

The sports star explained how she was faced with a pulmonary embolism - a condition in which arteries can become blocked by a blood clot. "First my C-section wound popped open due to the intense coughing I endured as a result of the embolism," she explained. "I returned to surgery, where the doctors found a large haematoma, a swelling of clotted blood, in my abdomen. When I finally made it home to my family, I had to spend the first six weeks of motherhood in bed."

There was a collective 'awww' when pictures emerged of baby Alexis watching her mum play

Thankfully, Serena recovered and has since returned to tennis, even making sure her baby daughter took pride of place to watch her in the stands! The gorgeous little girl looked quite happy watching her mum play as her dad laughed and chatted with friends during the doubles match at the 2018 Fed Cup in Asheville, North Carolina. A future sports star in the making!

