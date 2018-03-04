David Beckham has wise words for son Brooklyn as family mark his birthday The budding photographer returned to the UK to spend his special day with his family

David and Victoria Beckham's son Brooklyn celebrated his 19th birthday on Sunday – and his proud parents had some very special words for their first-born to mark his big day. Taking to his Instagram account, retired footballer David made a poignant tribute to Brooklyn – who the family affectionately call Buster – telling his son to "be humble". He accompanied a black-and-white photo of the pair with the caption: "Happy Birthday big boy... So proud of the man you have grown into .... Be passionate , be proud , be humble & be you ... Love u Bust."

Brooklyn Beckham was given some wise words from his dad David

Victoria, meanwhile, accompanied a photograph of Brooklyn and his three younger siblings – Romeo, 15, Cruz, 13, and Harper, six, with the message: "Happy birthday Brooklyn. We all love you so much!! xx So many kisses from us all!! We are so proud of you." Brooklyn's siblings looked delighted to be reunited with their big brother in the photo – in particular young Harper – who was posing with a wide grin and her thumbs up in the sweet family snap.

RELATED: The Beckham kids have fun in the snow with dad David

The budding photographer was reunited with his siblings

Brothers Romeo and Cruz also took to their respective social media pages to mark Brooklyn's birthday. Romeo branded Brooklyn "the best brother in the world," alongside a black-and-white photo of them together. He said: "Happy birthday to the best brother in the world !! I actually cannot believe your are 19 !!!!! I hope you have the best day possible!" Cruz shared a photo of him and Brooklyn lounging on lilos in the swimming pool. "I love you big bro @brooklynbeckham. Happy Birthday," he wrote besides the snapshot.

RELATED: David Beckham visits an all-girls school - watch their priceless reaction

The family are often vocal about how much they miss having Brooklyn at home. The teenager flew the nest in September to study photography in New York at the prestigious Parsons School of Design. Following his move, Victoria admitted to YouTube makeup artists Pixiwoo that she hadn’t "stopped crying" since he left. She told them: "I'm still crying. Brooklyn's moved to New York. He's eighteen and I haven't stopped crying. I miss him so much. So much."