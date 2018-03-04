Elton John mourns death of 'best man' at his concert The 70-year-old musician was told that his pet dog Arthur had died at the age of 14

Elton John has sadly lost his pet dog Arthur – who served as his best man at his wedding to David Furnish in 2005. According to The Blast, the music icon told fans at his concert in Las Vegas on Friday that his 14-year-old Cocker Spaniel had passed away earlier in the day. The star then went on to dedicate a performance to Arthur, poignantly singing his hit single Don't Let The Sun Go Down On Me. Arthur was given as a gift to Elton on his 56th birthday, and even received a credit on his 2006 album, for playing "woof-bells."

Elton John and David Furnish with their beloved pet Arthur

A doting dad-of-two, Elton recently announced that he was planning to retired from touring to spend more time with his two sons, Zachary, seven, and Elijah, five. The 70-year-old revealed his plans during a live press conference broadcast last month. He said: "I am not going to be touring anymore apart from September, which will be a global tour. My priorities have changed in my life. We had children, they have changed our lives." Elton added: "In 2015, David [Furnish] and I sat down with a school schedule and I said 'I don’t want to miss too much of this.' The priorities in my life have changed, my priorities are now my children, and my husband. I thought the time was right to say thank you to all my fans around the world globally, and to say goodbye, to have a breather."

Elton's son Elijah at his Las Vegas concert

Elijah even played a starring role in his concert last month, appearing on stage dressed in a matching outfit to his famous dad. Elton posted a photo of the sweet moment on his Instagram account, captioning the post: "Elijah joins daddy for the encore." Followers were quick to comment on the sweet image, with one writing: "Oh my goodness, so special! What an amazing photo," while another said: "Saw him in Las Vegas last week! Best show ever." A third commented on Elijah's outfit – who was dressed in a matching suit to his dad, teamed with red trainers. "Cool little red shoes," they said.

