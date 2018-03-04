Exclusive! Twiggy and daughter Carly talk working together for exciting new project The fashionable pair are working together on their first fashion range

Fashion icon Twiggy and her daughter Carly have joined forces to work together on their first fashion collaboration. As they prepare to celebrate Mother’s Day, the iconic model and her 39-year-old daughter tell HELLO! in an exclusive interview and photoshoot how they have designed a range of pieces inspired by their family holidays in the Mediterranean for high street giant M&S, for whom Twiggy has been designing since 2012. "Being invited to design the latest collection with her was a dream come true," says Carly, who created the collection’s paisley and shooting star prints. "I’ve always wanted to work with Mum."

"Carly and I have always been very close," says Twiggy, 68. "We’re very lucky we get on so well; not every mum and daughter experiences the type of relationship we have, but our love for one another just grows stronger." Carly – Twiggy’s daughter from her first marriage, to American actor Michael Witney – pays tribute to her mum, who has been a leading light of the fashion industry for over five decades. "Mum has a heart of gold," she tells the magazine. "I tell her everything; she’s so patient and generous in spirit and has always been there for me. "When I was growing up, Mum had an extraordinary life and had to travel a lot, but she took me everywhere with her. Now I’m a mother too, I’m taking my lead from her; I want to be with my little girl Joni every day of her life."

Twiggy – who also has a young grandson Solomon by her stepson Jason - tells Hello! that she adores being a grandmother. "When I first had Carly, I loved her so much that it was terrifying," she says. "What I could never have imagined is that I would love another child as much as I love her. But then Joni came along and what I feel for her is complete unadulterated love. "She’s brought a whole new dimension into my life," she says of the two-year tot. "When I’m not working, I jump into the car and drive over to spend the day with her and Carly. My husband Leigh [Lawson] jokes that he’s gained a granddaughter and lost a wife."

