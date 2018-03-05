Loading the player...

Nicole Kidman surprises tourists in eventful car ride to the 2018 Oscars The Big Little Lies star had some fun en route to the Academy Awards

What better way to celebrate the 2018 Oscars than with an Access Hollywood tour on the night of the awards show? Spotting an actual A-lister, of course! A lucky van full of Hollywood visitors got the surprise of a lifetime courtesy of Nicole Kidman. While en route to the Academy Awards, the Big Little Lies star decided to have some fun with fans. As the van pulled by her car, Nicole rolled down her window and offered a wave to the unsuspecting group, who eagerly took photos.

She took to Instagram to share a video of the sweet moment with the caption, "On my way to get ready for the #Oscars!" Nicole cheekily asked, "What're you doing on that bus?" One of the tourists commented on how beautiful she looked, and the star responded, "I haven’t gotten my hair and makeup done yet!"

Nicole Kidman surprised fans en route to the Oscars

Nicole is well loved both for her talent and her generosity with admirers. One of her loyal followers commented on the video, praising the star, "I love how you made those unsuspecting fans dream come true! You & your husband are so giving, big hearts…love you both." Another fan added, "Nicole, you’re such a sweetheart."

While Nicole looks stunning in and out of her glamorous outfits, she definitely stole the show on the Oscars red carpet this year in a royal-blue Armani Privé gown. Wowing the crowd in her stunning strapless ensemble featuring a large bow on the front, the 50-year-old definitely took a top spot in all of Sunday’s best-dressed lists.