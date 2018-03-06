Jeff Brazier reveals personality trait that stopped Jade Goody seeking medical help Jade was just 27 when she passed away from cervical cancer in 2009

Jeff Brazier has spoken about the untimely death of his former partner Jade Goody, who was just 27 when she passed away from cervical cancer in 2009. Jeff, who has single-handedly raised the couple's two sons, Bobby and Freddie, since her death, told the Express that Jade had had abnormal smear test results in her teens, but put off going back to the doctor. "We were no longer together when she got ill so I don't know whether it was forgetfulness or fear that prevented her from getting help sooner," Jeff said, via the Mirror. "Jade was this amazing, larger-than-life character and she had so many wonderful qualities, but organisation wasn't one of them."

Jeff Brazier and Jade Goody pictured together in 2003

He added: "My boys have grown up without the mother who adored them, and they suffer for it every single day. Grief like that never goes away." Of his own feelings about Jade's death, he admitted: "I try not to be bitter but sometimes I do get angry."

Jeff, 38, has an incredibly close bond with his boys – Bobby is now 14, and Freddie, 13. He recently opened up about their relationship with his long-term partner Kate Dwyer, who will become his sons' step-mother following their upcoming wedding. "In one respect it's just a title, it's not going to stop her from being the way she is with the boys, but also I think crucially for Kate that sense of responsibility seems to get the best out of her," he told Femail. The father-of-two added: "I love seeing the way she is with my children, it brings me immense amounts of pleasure – I feel I've done well for them. It's not just about putting the right person in my life for the long term, it's putting the right female influence in theirs too and it feels really good on both levels."

The TV star has since found love with fiancée Kate Dwyer

Jeff and Kate have been dating for five years, and announced their engagement in an exclusive interview and photoshoot with HELLO! in October. The star popped the question in Ibiza at sunrise. "We walked out to the end of a jetty and sat on a wall that formed a harbour for the local fishing boats. Kate talked about how special the moment was, how relaxed and happy she felt, and I thought, 'Let's do it now'," he revealed. "I told her I loved her, and had been thinking about this for a while. I pulled the box with the ring out from my back pocket and asked if she would marry me. It was a very special moment."