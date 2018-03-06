Alicia Vikander always smiling after marriage to Michael Fassbender Alicia Vikander is usually very private about her personal relationships

Alicia Vikander has spoken about her marriage to Michael Fassbender, admitting that she carries a smile "most of the time". Although the Lara Croft star is usually notoriously private about her relationship with Michael, when Kate Garraway asked her about her relationship with the X-Men actor during an interview on Lorraine, Alicia said: "Well, I've had the most happy year... It's a lovely thing to choose to be private, even though you've got this career."Alicia and Michael tied the knot in 2017 after meeting on the set of The Light Between Oceans in 2014.

Alicia opened up about her marriage to Michael

The couple exchanged vows at the farmstead La Granja in Ibiza, and celebrated ahead of their ceremony by taking a catamaran trip around the Mediterranean Sea joined by their friends and loved ones. The pair now live in Lisbon, and Alicia previously opened up about the decision to Elle magazine, explaining: "When I met my husband three and a half years ago, he had mentioned he’d been to Lisbon and loved it, and I knew friends who were moving out there. And that was a time when I was just starting to feel really at home in London. But after Brexit I think I was like, 'Meh, you know what, I want to stay in Europe.'"

