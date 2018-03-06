Loading the player...

Mel C clarifies whether the Spice Girls are performing at royal wedding Last week Mel B hinted that the group had been asked to perform

Excitement swirled last week when Mel B appeared to confirm that the Spice Girls are performing at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's upcoming royal wedding. However, Mel's bandmate Mel C has since shut down the rumours, claiming that Scary Spice was only 'joking'. Speaking exclusively to us at the Prince's Trust Awards, of which HELLO! is a media partner, Sporty Spice said: "I think that might be a little bit of a joke that got a little out of hand! There are no plans for that unfortunately."

Mel, 44, clarified: "We're back together in the sense that we're back with the same management that we had in the nineties, Mr Simon Fuller. We're talking about opportunities for the future. There aren't any plans for us to be performing live any time soon, but there are lots of other things."

Mel C has denied reports that the Spice Girls are performing at the royal wedding

It wasn't easy getting the five girls – Victoria Beckham, Emma Bunton, Mel C, Mel B and Geri Horner – together in one room. The pop stars thrilled fans when they finally confirmed a reunion last month, but Mel explained: "Like with all groups of friends, especially being so busy, and people living in different places, I'll see Emma and then I'll see Emma and Geri, and then I'll see Victoria. It is so difficult to get all five of us together because everyone has families and careers and all of those things, so that's what made it so special to get together a few weeks ago."

On Tuesday, the Wannabe singer was attending the inspiring Prince's Trust Awards in London, hosted by Ant and Dec and attended by celebrities and royalty including Prince Charles. The awards recognise disadvantaged young people who have improved their chances in life and have had a positive impact on their local community.

"We're talking about opportunities for the future," she said

Looking back on her own youth, Mel said: "I have been so incredibly fortunate with the opportunities that I've had and I love these awards because I came from a working class environment. I just feel so grateful but I think what I'd say to my younger self is – just enjoy it, appreciate it." She added: "When you're young you don't really think about the future and everything happens so quickly, so now I try to be a bit more present and enjoy each day."

