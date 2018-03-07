Katie Price shares spooky photos of 'ghosts' inside her Sussex home The 39-year-old posted a series of snapshots on Instagram

Katie Price has shared a series of spooky photos on Instagram in a bid to prove to fans that her Sussex home is haunted. The 39-year-old posted a number of images, including one which she claims shows a 'demon' in her mirror, and another depicting a 'little boy' wandering around a corridor. Katie first uploaded a picture showing one of her hallways, with a ghostly figure seemingly captured to the left of the screen. "Omg so shocked to capture so much with just a phone for a camera when ghost hunting with @MrLeeRoberts around my house! So many ghostly figures and strange apparitions, some we could easily explain but these are some of the best ones," Katie captioned the image.

Katie Price shared a spooky photo apparently showing a 'little boy' to the left of the image

Another photo taken of her mirror appears to show a figure lying down – "I took this of my mirror when in my bed, looks like the profile of a demon, what do you reckon?" she wrote. Alongside a second, panned-out photo of the same mirror, Katie added: "I can see a massive face in this too, actually looks like me! I have so much footage and pictures! I'm so not scared but want to no more [sic]."

The star said she could see the profile of a 'demon' lying down in this picture

Katie has long believed her home is haunted, and earlier this year brought in Lee Roberts – one of the UK's leading paranormal experts - to help track down the spirits. During an appearance on Loose Women in 2017, the TV star said that a psychic had told her ghosts are attracted to her "aura". She told the panel: "Most of my houses are haunted. When I've had mediums round, they say it's me. I have an aura around me..."

"I can see a massive face in this too, actually looks like me!" she captioned this snapshot

She said that she had her house "cleared" but that the hauntings have persisted, leaving her children terrified. Katie explained: "We had it cleared because it was haunted and we had to get rid of the ghosts. The kids would sometimes scream in the night. On one occasion I heard [son] Junior screaming, 'Help, help,' in the middle of the night and I went up to see him and he said he'd seen someone outside."

