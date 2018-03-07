Jessica Wright looks completely unrecognisable in throwback snap with brother Mark The former TOWIE star used to be blonde!

Jessica Wright and her brother Mark have come a long way since their days on TOWIE! In an old throwback picture, posted by their cousin Leah on Instagram, 32-year-old Jessica looks completely unrecognisable, showing off her tanned complexion and blonde tresses. She was seen posing alongside brother Mark, and cousins Leah and footballer Josh. "This just popped up as a memory my baby cousins how we looked so young," the old snap was captioned. Fans immediately rushed to post comments, with one saying: "The Wright genes are to much for me #gorgeous."

Jessica Wright could easily have been mistaken for someone else in this throwback

Both Mark and Jessica were two of the original stars of TOWIE. The ITVBe reality TV show saw brunette beauty Jess attempt to launch a pop career with her band LOLA, while younger brother Mark was famous for being a lothario, romancing the likes of Lauren Goodger, Sam Faiers and Lucy Mecklenburgh. The 31-year-old, who is now married to Our Girl actress Michelle Keegan, has left Essex for Hollywood, having bagged a presenting role on Extra as an entertainment correspondent.

STORY: Strictly's Giovanni Pernice and Jessica Wright enjoy romantic trip to Rome

Meanwhile, Jessica recently confirmed her relationship with Strictly Come Dancing professional Giovanni Pernice. The lovebirds, who are believed to have started dating towards the end of last year, recently returned from their first trip together in Rome. They were first romantically linked back in November, when they were spotted enjoying a theatre date in the West End, watching a performance of Dreamgirls. At the time, Jessica's friend told The Sun: "They've been on a few dates, but it's early days. They met through her brother Mark's Strictly connections from when he was on the show and they're getting to know each other."