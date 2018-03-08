Louise Redknapp opens up about family life post divorce The star has Charley and Beau from her marriage to Jamie Redknapp

Louise Redknapp has opened up about family life just two months after finalising her divorce from husband of 19 years, Jamie Redknapp. The singer, who spoke to Strictly Come Dancing presenter Tess Daly as part of the series Heart's Confessions Of A Celebrity School Run, with Volkswagen's Tiguan Allspace, revealed her two sons' different personalities as well as her favourite part about being a mum.

Mother to Charley, 13, and Beau, nine, Louise confessed her favourite thing about being a mum was picking the children up from school. "When you're doing the school pick up and they run towards you and they are smiling, there is just nothing better."

The former Strictly star continued: "The little one is just beaming all the time, he runs, gets in the car, he's happy and tell me about his day. And the bigger one, this is how it changes so much, he'll get in the car and say, 'What's for dinner?’

"I'm normally panicking going, ‘OK, the good news is, you can have whatever you want. The bad news is you'll have to wait, because I haven't been to the supermarket yet."

Since her separation from husband Jamie, Louise's weekends have seemed to have radically changed, opting to chaperone her eldest son to parties rather than go out herself. "I am always in my car on a Saturday night because Charley, the oldest one, is always at parties now."

Apart from family life, the 43-year-old's other main focus has been her music, telling Tess she's been in the studio and "been having lots of writing sessions", something her 13-year-old son has been very impressed with, telling her that her music is "quite good".

Since Louise and Jamie Redknapp's divorce was announced in December, the brunette has been putting on a brave front and spending time with her close friends, including Judge Rinder, Arlene Phillips and Ore Oduba. The newly-single mother was pictures with the trio earlier this week attending the launch of InterTalent Rights Group at BAFTA.