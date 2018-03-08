Davina McCall pays tribute to daughters on International Women's Day

Davina McCall pays tribute to her 'fantastic' daughters The TV star named all the inspirational women in her life to mark International Women's Day

Davina McCall is notoriously private when it comes to her children, but made sure to include her two teenage daughters Holly, 16, and Tilly, 14, in a sweet tribute post to mark International Women's Day on Thursday, where she branded them "fantastic". Taking to her Instagram account, she wrote: "Happy International Women's Day. To all the women who inspire me every day. My two fantastic daughters...you have taught me so much. The future is yours!" Davina shares her daughters, and son Chester, 13, with her estranged husband Matthew Robertson.

In the heartwarming post, the TV presenter also shared a series of photographs of her with other inspiring women in her life - her best friend, step-mum and her grandmother. She continued: "To Sarah... my best friend for more than 30 years...thank you, and Gaby my amazing step mum for guidance and love and Pippy my granny who gave me a great start to life, and I don’t know where I’d be now if it werent for that. To all the trailblazing women out there ... keep doing what your doing ... and to all men ... shoulder to shoulder we stand."

MORE: Davina McCall seeks urgent medical advice for son

The post went down a treat with Davina's fans, who were quick to praise her for her choice of words. One said: "What a beautiful post," while another wrote: "Love this. Us women have got to stick together." A third added: "You are a very inspiring woman Davina McCall. Happy International Women's Day to you too!"

Earlier in the week, Davina opened up to HELLO! about the extraordinary act of kindness she showed a complete stranger during the snow storm in the UK last week – who also turned out to be a fan of her fitness DVDs! "I picked someone up in the car the other day. It was snowing and she looked cold, so I said, 'Do you want a lift?' And she said, 'Yes please!'" she said. "She jumps in and then looked at me, we were chatting away and then she goes, 'You're my fitness lady!' And I thought, isn't that great? She doesn't know me from the telly, she knows me from fitness. It felt good."

RELATED: Davina McCall hopes to inspire new mothers with 'super-flat stomach'