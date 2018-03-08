Loading the player...

Liam Payne jokes about trading in Cheryl for a burger amid split rumours The couple have been subject to split rumours in recent weeks

Liam Payne has joked that he would be willing to trade girlfriend Cheryl in for a burger in a new social media comment. The One Direction star and his partner exchanged comments on Sam Smith's recent Instagram photo, which showed him eating at fast food chain In-N-Out burger in Los Angeles.

Cheryl commented first, hailing the food as "the best", prompting Liam to cheekily reply: "I think I would probably give you away for one of those right now...!! Did I just type that out loud?" However, Cheryl didn't respond to his comment, despite Sam getting involved and saying the burger was "glorious".

Liam Payne joked about trading Cheryl in for a burger

The public exchange comes two weeks after Cheryl and Liam put on a united front at the BRIT Awards, walking the red carpet hand-in-hand in a rare high profile outing. Cheryl also shut down rumours that she and Liam were having relationship trouble on Twitter, writing: "Oh stop no one cares who's been speculatively arguing or not in their relationships. Use your platform to put something productive in your columns. I opened a centre this week that could help thousands of youth!!!!"

STORY: Find out how Cheryl and Liam are celebrating baby Bear's first birthday

The couple will soon have even more reason to celebrate, as their son is set to turn one on 22 March. However, according to reports, Cheryl and Liam will not be throwing a lavish birthday party for baby Bear. Instead, they will host an intimate family gathering, and have reportedly asked their guests not to bring any presents for their son.

✌🏼🇺🇸 A post shared by Sam Smith (@samsmithworld) on Mar 7, 2018 at 4:16pm PST

The couple both commented on Sam Smith's Instagram post

A source told the Mail Online: "They’re planning an intimate family party for Bear’s first birthday with just their immediate family members from both sides. They didn’t want to have a big party, they want to enjoy the day with their close family. They have asked for no presents as they don’t want to spoil Bear and they are hosting at their house."

Although Cheryl is notoriously private about her young son, she recently opened up about motherhood to the Mirror, saying: "It's challenging, that’s for sure, but when you're with him it makes none of that relevant."