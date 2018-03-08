Victoria Beckham reveals her proudest moment in new interview The fashion designer opened up about her life in a Facebook Live chat

Victoria Beckham has revealed her proudest achievement in a new interview to mark International Women's Day. Speaking with advertising executive Nicola Mendelsohn in a Facebook Live chat from her Dover Street fashion store, Victoria revealed that while her business is close to her heart, her family has made her the most proud. The mum-of-four said: "My babies. I love my business and I'm proud of my business and I cannot believe it's going to be ten years this September, but as a mum, I would definitely say that my kids make me proud and my husband."

Victoria revealed that her husband David Beckham is her biggest fan. Paying tribute to him, she said: "My number one cheerleader would be my husband. He really supports me. I couldn't do this without him. My kids support me. I feel very, very lucky, very blessed, to do what doesn't feel like a job."

The former singer explained that she has found her home in the fashion industry, revealing: "I loved being in the spice girls. I loved the girls, I had so much fun, we have incredible fans. But for me I definitely feel more at home in the fashion industry. I'm still learning, I never pretend to know everything." She added: "It's definitely somewhere that I feel more confident, more comfortable." The star also told fans that she is creating her own skincare range and fragrance with Estee Lauder.

Earlier in the day, the designer took to Instagram Stories to ask fans for help in choosing which shoes she should team with a gorgeous all-lilac trouser suit. Filming herself standing in front of a full length mirror, Victoria explained: "I'm getting ready for Facebook Live and I can't decide, green or yellow – what do you think?" Victoria added a 'Green/ Yellow' option for fans to click on, before revealing "I think I'm going to go with green."

Three days earlier, Victoria shared a photo on her Instagram page of herself, David and their eldest son Brooklyn enjoying a meal to celebrate his birthday in New York, where he is studying photography. Victoria wrote: "Happy Birthday @brooklynbeckham We love u so so so so much!! Xxxx kisses from NY! X."