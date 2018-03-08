Paddy McGuinness praises his 'strong and supportive' wife Christine after marital troubles The couple made headlines over their marriage in February

Paddy McGuinness and his wife Christine appear to be getting their relationship back on track after recent marital troubles. The Take Me Out presenter paid tribute to his partner in a post to mark International Women's Day on Thursday, in which he shared a collage of images of the model.

"To all the ladies out there and my amazing, strong, supportive wife! A fantastic mother to our 3 wonderful children, we're all blessed for having you in our lives. Thank you for everything @MrsCMcGuinness #internationalwomensday2018," Paddy tweeted.

Paddy McGuinness praised his wife Christine in a Twitter post

The tweet comes as Paddy tries to make amends with his wife after marital woes that started when the TV presenter was seen arm-in-arm with All Saints singer Nicole Appleton in Soho at the beginning of February. Following Paddy's night out, Christine hinted that she wouldn't be "walked over" in a series of Twitter posts.

The mother-of-three wrote: "When you realise you deserve so much more… that's not a bad thing." She also shared a quote attributed to Marilyn Monroe, which read: "I believe everything happens for a reason. People change so you can learn to let go, things go wrong so you can appreciate them when they're right. You believe lies so that you will eventually learn to trust no one but yourself, and something good things fall apart so better things can fall together."

The Take Me Out host shared this message on social media

Amid the troubles, it has been reported that Christine has joined the cast of The Real Housewives Of Cheshire. "She has been through a tough time since feeling betrayed by Paddy and is looking forward to having a new focus," a TV source told The Sun. "It's not great news for Paddy who's already seen enough of his private life scrutinised. She's already filmed some scenes."

Paddy and Christine, who is a former Miss Liverpool, were married on 4 June 2011 at Thornton Manor in Wirral. They first met at the Liverpool Tennis Tournament in 2008 where Christine was modelling for Liverpool-based boutique Cricket. They then dated for three years before tying the knot. The couple share three children - four-year-old twins Penelope and Leo, and daughter Felicity, who was born in September 2016. In 2017, Paddy and Christine revealed that their twins had been diagnosed with autism.