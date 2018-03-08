Holly Willoughby pays tribute to her mother and sister – see her sweet throwback photo! The TV star shared an adorable photo on social media

TV star Holly Willoughby has paid tribute to two strong women in her life, her mother Linda and her older sister Kelly. Sharing a throwback photo of her family to celebrate International Women's Day, the popular presenter wrote: "Happy International Women’s Day to these two power house women in my life... my mother and my sister... love you both! 💕." The photo is just adorable, showing Holly as a cute baby and Kelly as a little girl wearing a matching hat to her beautiful mum.

Holly as a baby with her older sister and mum

Fans of the This Morning host loved the rare glimpse into her family's past, with many commenting on the good looks in the family. One said: "Your mum is stunning!! Lovely picture..." Another wrote: "Wow......can see where you get your good looks from." A third follower agreed and commented: "Your mum looks amazing. Definitely got her good looks."

Loading the player...

Holly isn't the only celebrity to pay homage to the strong women in her life on celebrate International Women's Day – many stars took to their social media pages to share loving messages with their family members. Former Spice Girl Emma Bunton posted a sweet tribute to her mother on Twitter, showing a throwback photo of herself with her mum. She said: "Always my inspiration and strength, #happyinternationalwomensday mum."

LOOK: Holly Willoughby wears blue leather skirt on This Morning – shop her look from £5!

Emma Bunton with her mother

While Ronan Keating also shared a heartfelt tribute, posting a stunning photo montage featuring nine photos of all the wonderful women in his family, including his late mother Marie, his wife Storm and his daughters. Ronan wrote: "Happy #internationalwomensdayto all the incredible women around the world. Thank you to the women in my life young and old that make the world a better place. Not enough squares to put you all in But ya know who you are. #Family#internationalwomensday #fiercewomen#Love."