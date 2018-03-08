Susanna Reid responds to Ben Shephard's attempt to set her up with Olly Murs Could romance be on the cards?

Ben Shephard attempted to play matchmaker on the Good Morning Britain sofa on Thursday, as he hinted that Olly Murs could be a good match for his co-host Susanna Reid. However, Susanna has since taken to Twitter to respond to reports that sparks were flying between herself and the Troublemaker singer, writing: "Just two singles in the same studio... nothing to see here..."

Susanna appeared embarrassed as conversation turned to Olly's love life during their live interview, with her fellow presenter Ben saying: "He's a very busy man, Olly. So busy in fact that he's single…Susanna Reid?" The brunette beauty appeared embarrassed and tried to change the subject, saying: "No! Why are you telling me that particularly!?"

Ben Shephard attempted to set Olly Murs and Susanna Reid up

It is not the first time Susanna's co-presenters have joked about her love life live on air; in January Piers Morgan poked fun at Susanna's taste in men, saying that the mother-of-three loves a tattooed hunk. The pair were chatting after they interviewed a group of rowers, the Four Oarsmen, on their daytime show Good Morning Britain. "You're single," Piers brashly said, turning to Susanna. "You've always said to me your ideal man would be about 6ft2 or 6ft3, ex-military possibly, and tattooed. You've got four strapping guys there, bristling with muscle. Probably military connections."

STORY: Olly Murs addresses relationship with Simon Cowell after joining The Voice

Piers carried on: "However, I did say to them have you got any tattoos and they said no. You like a rough old tatt don't you?" Playing along, Susanna replied: "That's the deal breaker. I like a full sleeve."

Susanna later tweeted to say there was "nothing to see here"

Susanna was previously married to sports correspondent Dominic Cotton, with whom she shares three sons – Finn, Jack and Sam. The couple split in 2014 after 16 years of marriage, although they have remained on excellent terms. Meanwhile, Olly was recently linked to Melanie Sykes, but has since said that he is "definitely single", although remains "great friends" with the 47-year-old.