Dame Shirley Bassey assures fans she's alive and well after another singer announced she'd died Manfred Man singer Mike D'Abo announced that Dame Shirley had passed away live on stage

Dame Shirley Bassey has been forced to release a statement assuring fans that she is alive and well after another singer announced she had passed away. Musician Mike D'Abo left fans devastated after announcing that the legendary musician had died during a performance at St David's Hall, Cardiff on Wednesday, with many taking to social media to express their shock at the news.

But reps for the star have now confirmed that Shirley, 81, is "alive and kicking". A post on her official Facebook page said: "Official confirmation received that Dame Shirley Bassey is alive and well - contrary to social media!"

Dame Shirley Bassey has responded to reports that she had passed away

Manfred Man singer Mike, 74, wrongly announced that Shirley had passed away during an event celebrating the music of the 1960s, telling the audience he'd received a call sharing the news. One person who was in the audience tweeted: "Audible gasp tonight at St David's Hall after Manfred Man singer Mike D'Abo tells audience that he took a call tonight to say that Shirley Bassey had passed away."

In February, Shirley performed at the London Palladium in tribute to Sir Bruce Forsyth, and told the audience she was "honoured" to sing one of his favourite songs in his memory.

Mike D'Abo announced live on stage that Dame Shirley had died

Dame Shirley is not the only star to be the subject of a death hoax in recent months; in February, Sylvester Stallone was the subject of a cruel Twitter hoax, with several posts claiming that he had died after a secret battle with cancer. Sylvester reassured fans across his social media channels, writing: "Please ignore this stupidity… Alive and well and happy and healthy… Still punching!"

Meanwhile, Henry Cavill assured fans he was still alive earlier this week after his Wikipedia page was changed to say he had passed away. The Superman actor posted a selfie with a split of the fake death date listed on the website, writing: "When you learn that you died 2 days ago..."