﻿
Cheryl

Cheryl enjoys secret cinema date: all the details

This is how she celebrated International Women's Day!

Sharnaz Shahid

Cheryl enjoyed a night off parental duties as she reunited with her best friends Kimberley Walsh and Nicola Roberts for a cosy cinema date on International Women's Day. The 34-year-old, who shares baby Bear with boyfriend Liam Payne, appeared to be in great spirits while sitting in between her Girls Aloud pals for a private screening of Black Panther. Nicola, 32, took to her Instagram page to share a picture from their cosy night out, writing in the caption: "Had the best day with my Girls. Thank you @cineworld for giving us a screen today and being so lovely. Black panther is epic!"

nicola-roberts-cheryl-cinema-instagram

Cheryl was treated to a secret cinema date with her Girls Aloud friends

The rare outing comes shortly after Cheryl attended the Prince's Trust Awards in London. Looking as stylish as ever, the former X Factor judge was dressed in a white floaty midi dress adorned with a rainbow pattern. She rubbed shoulders with the likes of Tom Hardy and Prince Charles - and even shared a snap of herself cuddled up closely to the Hollywood heartthrob. "It’s incredibly rare for Cheryl to make a fuss of any A-listers so Tom should feel chuffed," a source told The Sun. "She’s always been a huge fan and didn’t waste the opportunity to have a word." Former bandmate Nicola even weighed on the of Instagram picture, saying: "You put Tom 6th... 6th?!"

STORY: Nicola Roberts and Naughty Boy tease Cheryl's music comeback

Loading the player...

Elsewhere, Cheryl's One Direction boyfriend joked that he would be willing to trade her in for a burger in a new social media comment. The 24-year-old pop star and his girlfriend exchanged comments on Sam Smith's recent Instagram photo, which showed him eating at fast food chain In-N-Out burger in Los Angeles. Cheryl commented first, hailing the food as "the best", prompting Liam to cheekily reply: "I think I would probably give you away for one of those right now...!! Did I just type that out loud?" However, Cheryl didn't respond to his comment, despite Sam getting involved and saying the burger was "glorious".

MORE: Prince Charles pokes fun at Cheryl's changing surnames

More on:

Latest comments

Please note, all comments are those of readers and do not represent the opinion of Hellomagazine.com
Hellomagazine.com reserves the right to remove comments it considers offensive or not relevant
Please focus on the topic

To comment you must be registered at hellomagazine.com

Log in to comment