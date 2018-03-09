Cheryl enjoys secret cinema date: all the details This is how she celebrated International Women's Day!

Cheryl enjoyed a night off parental duties as she reunited with her best friends Kimberley Walsh and Nicola Roberts for a cosy cinema date on International Women's Day. The 34-year-old, who shares baby Bear with boyfriend Liam Payne, appeared to be in great spirits while sitting in between her Girls Aloud pals for a private screening of Black Panther. Nicola, 32, took to her Instagram page to share a picture from their cosy night out, writing in the caption: "Had the best day with my Girls. Thank you @cineworld for giving us a screen today and being so lovely. Black panther is epic!"

Cheryl was treated to a secret cinema date with her Girls Aloud friends

The rare outing comes shortly after Cheryl attended the Prince's Trust Awards in London. Looking as stylish as ever, the former X Factor judge was dressed in a white floaty midi dress adorned with a rainbow pattern. She rubbed shoulders with the likes of Tom Hardy and Prince Charles - and even shared a snap of herself cuddled up closely to the Hollywood heartthrob. "It’s incredibly rare for Cheryl to make a fuss of any A-listers so Tom should feel chuffed," a source told The Sun. "She’s always been a huge fan and didn’t waste the opportunity to have a word." Former bandmate Nicola even weighed on the of Instagram picture, saying: "You put Tom 6th... 6th?!"

STORY: Nicola Roberts and Naughty Boy tease Cheryl's music comeback

Loading the player...

Elsewhere, Cheryl's One Direction boyfriend joked that he would be willing to trade her in for a burger in a new social media comment. The 24-year-old pop star and his girlfriend exchanged comments on Sam Smith's recent Instagram photo, which showed him eating at fast food chain In-N-Out burger in Los Angeles. Cheryl commented first, hailing the food as "the best", prompting Liam to cheekily reply: "I think I would probably give you away for one of those right now...!! Did I just type that out loud?" However, Cheryl didn't respond to his comment, despite Sam getting involved and saying the burger was "glorious".

MORE: Prince Charles pokes fun at Cheryl's changing surnames