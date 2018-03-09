Liam Payne admits jealously over Cheryl's picture with Tom Hardy Cheryl and Liam are gearing up for baby Bear's first birthday very soon

It was widely reported that Cheryl has been trying to make boyfriend Liam Payne "very jealous" after posting an Instagram picture of herself looking snug with British actor Tom Hardy at the Prince's Trust Awards in London, on Tuesday. The One Direction singer, 24, has since responded, joking that he was in fact "jealous" over the cosy snap. "I am jealous tbh I want to cosy up to Tom hardy too what can I say," he tweeted on Friday alongside a folded arms emoji.

Cheryl posted this cosy picture with Tom Hardy

According to The Sun, Cheryl wanted to leave her partner, with whom she shares baby Bear with, "lost for words" with that picture. "It's incredibly rare for Cheryl to make a fuss of any A-listers so Tom should feel chuffed," a source revealed. "She's always been a huge fan and didn't waste the opportunity to have a word. Also, deep down, she knew posting the pictures on her Instagram would leave Liam lost for words." Former Girls Aloud bandmate and close friend Nicola Roberts even weighed in on the Instagram photo, saying: "You put Tom 6th... 6th?!"

Over the past few weeks, the couple have been plagued with various split rumours - but they put on a united front at this year's BRIT Awards. Liam had recently joked that he would be willing to trade her in for a burger in a new social media comment. The pop star and his girlfriend exchanged comments on Sam Smith's recent Instagram photo, which showed him eating at fast food chain In-N-Out burger in Los Angeles.

Cheryl commented first, hailing the food as "the best", prompting Liam to cheekily reply: "I think I would probably give you away for one of those right now...!! Did I just type that out loud?" However, Cheryl didn't respond to his comment, despite Sam getting involved and saying the burger was "glorious".

