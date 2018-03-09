Lorraine Kelly gets teary as daughter Rosie surprises her in rare TV appearance The presenter shares her daughter with husband Steve Smith

Lorraine Kelly was treated to the best surprise ahead of Mother's Day – a special TV message from her daughter Rosie. The presenter's only child, who lives in Singapore, recorded the segment for her mum's ITV show and it was played back on Friday's Lorraine. "Happy Mother's Day, Mum!" Rosie told her famous mother. "Sending you lots of love from Laos. I hope Angus gives you lots of cuddles. Mwah!"

Tearing up as she saw her daughter on screen, Lorraine, 58, told her co-star Mark Heyes: "Oh my goodness, how did you get her to do that? That's so nice. Thank you!" Lorraine was then surprised a second time around, as a video of her adorable pet dog Angus flashed up on screen. The accompanying message read: "Woof, woof! Happy Mother's Day. I think you're barking mad but I woof you anyway!"

Rosie recorded a special message for her mum

"Oh, that is so nice," Lorraine said, visibly emotional and wiping tears from her eyes. "I've gone completely. Just seeing [Rosie's] wee face that was so nice because I miss her!" The doting mum later thanked Mark for arranging the surprise, explaining on Twitter: "Rosie lives and works in Singapore and although we talk all the time – I miss her! Was such a lovely surprise."

We need Lorraine's high street jumper!

Lorraine shares her daughter Rosie with her husband Steve Smith, who she married in 1992. The pair met while Lorraine was a correspondent out on the field and Steve was working as a cameraman. Speaking previously to HELLO!, Lorraine opened up about her wedding, in particular her Princess Diana style dress.

Loading the player...

Kate Garraway steps in last minute for Lorraine

"At my wedding, it was such a small one, it was wee, it really was," said the Scottish presenter. "All I wanted was men in kilts and pipers. There was no real plan! It was very, very traditional. My dress... Uyuy-yuy. It was 1992 so it was kind of like a Princess Diana bouffant thing with big sleeves – oh God. We could all get in it! We could all fit in my dress. I've still got it."