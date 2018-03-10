Elizabeth Hurley's nephew involved 'in a brutal attack' in London The star flew home to London to be by his side

Elizabeth Hurley has confirmed that her nephew was the victim of a horrific attack in London on Thursday night. The actress' 21-year-old nephew Miles Hurley, who is a model, was attacked in Nine Elms, South West London, according to The Sun. Taking to Twitter to share the shocking news, Elizabeth wrote, "My 21 year old nephew was repeatedly stabbed in a brutal attack in London on Thursday night. The police & hospital are being fantastic. Thank you for all your messages. It is an appalling time for him & our family. The police will be appealing for witnesses."

Elizabeth and her 21-year-old nephew Miles

The actress - who had been busy in the US promoting the fourth season of her television show The Royals - has rushed back to the UK to be with her family. Nephew Miles is a successful model, having walked in runway shows for the likes of Dolce & Gabbana.

Thought to be very close with his aunt, in March 2017 he posted a sweet throwback snap on Instagram of his mother Kate Curran and Elizabeth, writing, "Love & appreciation for all the strong, happy and independent women around me." Family-orientated Elizabeth often supports Miles at fashion events, particularly early on his career. In 2013, she tweeted one of Miles' modelling shots, saying: "Here's my handsome nephew."

The star was pictured arriving at Heathrow on Friday morning and is thought to now be at Miles' bedside with sister Kate. A source told The Sun: “His family feared the worst. Fortunately, it seems the knife missed his vital organs.” HELLO! has contacted a representative for Elizabeth for comment.