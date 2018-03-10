Jools Oliver pays tribute to her daughters with adorable photo The wife of chef Jamie Oliver shared a sweet message to her five children

Jools Oliver has paid tribute to her two oldest daughters with her chef husband Jamie Oliver to mark International Women's Day. The mum-of-five posted a sweet picture of herself with Poppy, 15, and Daisy, 14, on Instagram and we can't believe how alike the three look! Jools wrote: "Very happy international Women’s day. With just two of my absolute favourite girls. Hoping to raise strong, independent, supportive and ultimately kind girls and boys in our family, who look after each other and equally contribute something great to this wonderful world." The girls look so happy as they enjoy a cuddle with their mum on board a boat.

Jools paid tribute to her two eldest daughters on Instagram

Jools' fans loved the rare snap of her with her eldest children. One commented: "Wow! Pops and Daisy are all so grown up! - lovely photo of you all." Another wrote: "With you and Jamie as role models, I’m sure they’ll turn out great!" One follower said: "Beautiful words. And what a great photo of you all ... so happy xx." Some fans saw a likeness between Poppy and dad Jamie, with one saying: "Looking so like dad on the left hand side!"

The famous mum recently shared a photo of the couple's youngest child, River, who is also looking more and more like his dad. The adorable little boy was pictured on Jools' Instagram account, lying down in his bed following a nap, dressed in a printed babygrow while sucking his thumb. "Good afternoon sweet boy," wrote Jools. Fans were quick to comment on the image, with many commenting on the family likeness. "Mini Jamie", one wrote.

Jools and Jamie's youngest child River

Jools and Jamie are also parents to Petal, eight, and Buddy Bear, seven. Jamie told The Telegraph in August that although he thought his family was complete, Jools thought differently. He said in response to whether they were finished at five children: "I think so, yes. I think at 42 you're pushing your luck. I haven't got any more room in the car, so we'd have to buy a bus." He added: "But Jools would love me to say 'never say never.' She'd tell me not to rule it out."