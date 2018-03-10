Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux 'reach custody agreement over their dogs' The actress has shared photos of her pets on social media

Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux have reportedly reached an agreement over the custody of their four dogs. US magazine In Touch reports that the couple, who announced their separation in February, have agreed to shared custody. Jennifer is thought to be keeping their white shepherd mix dog called Dolly, a terrier called Clyde and a pit bull mix Sophie with her in LA, while Justin will live in New York with the couple's other pit bull. In Touch reports that the couple refer to the dogs as their 'children' and have made visitation arrangements. HELLO! has contacted Jennifer's rep for comment.

Photo credit: Instagram/ Jennifer Aniston

The couple shocked the celebrity world when they announced their separation after two and a half years of marriage. They released a statement to the Associated Press from Jennifer's publicist that read: "In an effort to reduce any further speculation, we have decided to announce our separation. This decision was mutual and lovingly made at the end of last year. We are two best friends who have decided to part ways as a couple, but look forward to continuing our cherished friendship."

"Normally we would do this privately, but given that the gossip industry cannot resist an opportunity to speculate and invent, we wanted to convey the truth directly," the statement continued. "Whatever else is printed about us that is not directly from us, is someone else's fictional narrative. Above all, we are determined to maintain a deep respect and love that we have for one another."

Jennifer's former Friends co-star Matt LeBlanc recently opened up about her split. Although the Top Gear presenter admitted that he hadn't been in touch with the star, he revealed that he was "sure she's doing okay". Chatting to The Sun, he said: "I haven't spoken to Jennifer about it but I'm sure she's doing okay right now. She's a big girl."