Emma Watson steps out with new boyfriend Chord Overstreet 

The snaps confirm rumours the actors are dating…

Emma Watson has been photographed strolling hand-in-hand with singer and actor Chord Overstreet, confirming rumours that the pair are dating. The twosome had fuelled speculation recently when they were spotted looking cosy at a party together, later leaving at the same time - and it seems eagle-eyed fans were right to suspect their romance! The twosome look perfectly happy in each other's company in the exclusive pictures published in the Daily Mail, which show the couple holding hands and smiling as they went for a walk in Los Angeles on Thursday. 

The photographs seem to confirm Emma is dating Glee star Chord Overstreet

Chord is best known for his role as Sam Evans on musical TV show Glee. The romance is Emma's first public relationship since splitting from business manager William 'Mack' Knight, who she dated for two years. The star is famously private about her relationships, telling Vanity Fair in 2017 that keeping her personal life private is how she deals with fame. 

"I want to be consistent: I can’t talk about my boyfriend in an interview and then expect people not to take paparazzi pictures of me walking around outside my home. You can’t have it both ways,” she told the magazine. “I’ve noticed, in Hollywood, who you’re dating gets tied up into your film promotion and becomes part of the performance and the circus. I would hate anyone that I were with to feel like they were in any way part of a show or an act.”

Emma caused a stir with her Oscars tattoo

Twenty-seven-year-old Emma also recently caught attention for wearing a fake 'Time's Up' tattoo to the Oscars, and was poked fun at for a grammatical error in the inking - which was missing an apostrophe. Quick to make a joke, she tweeted: "Fake tattoo proofreading position available. Experience with apostrophes a must." Emma has been a longtime campaigner for women's equality, and recently spearheaded a new UK outpost of the Time's Up movement, donating an incredible £1million to the victims of sexual harassment. 

