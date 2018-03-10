Linda Nolan reveals she regrets not having children in new autobiography The singer opened up in her new autobiography From My Heart

Linda Nolan has opened up about her life in an extract from her new autobiography From My Heart featured in the Express. The singer, who was diagnosed with secondary breast cancer in March 2017, spoke of how she would have loved children with her late husband Brian. Linda is step mum to his children Lloyd and Sarah and has also been a foster parent, but she speaks in the book of her regret at not having had children of her own. Linda says: “It was completely down to my career and the idea that I had all the time in the world and then you realise you don’t. Instead of putting it off year after year if I had my time again I would have said to Brian, ‘Well, no time is perfect, let’s have a child.’

Linda, 59, appeared on Monday's Loose Women and was praised for her positive attitude, telling the panel: "I think I have become a better person because of the diagnosis." She said that she is determined not let her illness rule the time that she had left, and instead wants to make sure she has a "whale of a time". Anchor Ruth Langsford asked the star whether she ever felt lonely since Brian died, to which she replied: "I've had the love of my life. Some people never experience the love I had with Brian. But now it would be nice for me to sit and watch a movie with someone, or go on a walk, or on holiday."

Linda had previously been diagnosed with breast cancer in 2006 and had been free of the disease for the last six years. The singer's recent diagnosis came after she fell over and a scan revealed a cyst on her hip. Speaking with The Mirror, Linda said: "Some people with secondary breast cancer can live for five, ten, twenty years. And that's what I want to do." She continued: "I'm not going to be dying from cancer, I'm going to be living with cancer if that's what I have to do."