Victoria Beckham shows off her dance moves at mum's birthday party Jackie Adams was treated to a memorable night surrounded by all her family

Victoria Beckham had the time of her life on Saturday as she danced the night away to classic Abba tunes, showcasing her moves from her Spice Girl days. The fashion designer was celebrating her mum Jackie Adams' birthday with the rest of her family, including children Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper, as well as sister Louise and her four kids, and brother Christian and his young family. Highlights included a firework display, and a personalised cake for Jackie – which featured all eleven of her grandchildren.

Victoria Beckham showcased her dance moves

Throughout the night, Victoria shared snapshots from the celebrations, including one of little Harper and her cousin holding hands dressed in matching pink dresses and yellow sandals. "Cousins/ best friends X Family time X," she captioned the post. In another photo, Victoria was pictured with her parents and siblings. "Family time. I love you all so much," she captioned the photo. Also in attendance were the Ramsay family, and Gordon and Tana's only son Jack was spotted at the event holding up a giant bottle of Bollinger.

Little Harper and her cousin looked cute in matching dresses

With Mother's Day celebrations on Sunday, Victoria and her family have plenty to enjoy over the weekend. The doting mum was delighted after son Brooklyn returned from New York to spend time with his family, and proudly showcased some of her gifts on Instagram Stories. These included a handmade card from Harper, which read the sweet message: "I love you to the moon and back because you take care of me and give me warm hugs."

Birthday girl Jackie Adams was treated to a cake decorated with all eleven of her grandchildren

Family is everything to Victoria. David Beckham's wife previously opened up about balancing her work with her children in a candid interview with Claudia Winkleman for The Sunday Times. "I think that the kids get harder as they get older. The most important thing is to make sure that each child gets the individual attention that they need," she said.

The Beckhams dressed up to celebrate Jackie's big day

Victoria added: "But you're right: I can never go to bed early because Brooklyn is always up and that's when I get to see him, and then you've got Harper who is up super early. "So I do feel that I'm being pulled in four different directions with the children. And then I have David and work, too. The truth is, it is hard. You feel guilty if you're missing something with the children."