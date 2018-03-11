Exclusive! Lizzy Yarnold reveals exciting plans following success at British Winter Olympics in joint photoshoot with Laura Deas Lizzy Yarnold and her colleague Laura Deas took part in their first HELLO! photoshoot since winning medals at Pyeongchang

In an exclusive interview and photoshoot with HELLO! magazine, British Winter Olympic champion Lizzy Yarnold say she hasn’t ruled out going for a third gold. Lizzy, whose gold skeleton medal last month made her the most successful British Winter Olympian of all time, said: "I am not sure if I will retire or not, it’s not something that I am yet thinking about. I am just really enjoying the success of the whole team out in Korea. I live in failure a lot more than I live in success so I am making myself enjoy this and I will think about it later."

Lizzy Yarnold and Laura Deas talk to HELLO! following British Winter Olympic success

Lizzy and her colleague Laura Deas – who took home a bronze in the skeleton – took part in their first joint photoshoot since winning medals at Pyeongchang. And Laura said she will always remember the moment they stood on the podium together. "I will never forget that moment when we both realised that we both had medals and we leapt into each other’s arms and started screaming," she told the magazine. "It was so surreal and I kept expecting someone to tell me it was a big mistake.

MORE HELLO! EXCLUSIVES: Twiggy and daughter Carly talk working together on exciting new project

Now back home, Lizzy says she plans to take some time off "I definitely will take a break!" she said. "It’s really important to have a bit of a breather because you immediately want to jump ahead and commit yourself to the next Olympics cycle. I think I will step away and have a proper holiday, when I don’t have train every day. My body will really appreciate it."

MORE HELLO! EXCLUSIVES: Carrie and David Grant open up about family life

Both are also now looking forward to Laura’s June wedding to fiancé Richard Green, with Lizzy acting as bridesmaid. "I cannot wait," Lizzy adds. "The dresses are gorgeous, we will be there for days before helping out and the whole family are lovely people. We are just going to enjoy ourselves."

To read more of the interview with Lizzy Yarnold and Laura Deas, pick up the latest copy of HELLO! magazine out Monday 12 March