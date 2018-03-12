Celebrity birthdays 12 March: Danny Jones, Coleen Nolan and Liza Minnelli

Happy Birthday to Danny Jones, Coleen Nolan and Liza Minnelli! These famous faces all celebrate their big days on 12 March, and we can imagine these stars will be celebrating in very different ways! In honour of their special day, we're taking a look at what they've been up to recently.

Danny Jones turns 32

A lot has changed for McFly's Danny Jones since his last birthday; he and his wife Georgia welcomed their first child, Cooper Alf, in January! New mum Georgia wished Danny the happiest of birthdays on Instagram. "To our Hero… Happy Birthday Darlin. Coops & I love you Millions," she wrote alongside a sweet Polaroid picture of Danny cradling little Cooper. The doting dad has been working hard recently, mentoring on The Voice Kids alongside Pixie Lott and Will.i.am.

Coleen Nolan turns 53

Mum of three Coleen celebrated her 53rd birthday with a special surprise party arranged by her children - Jake, Shane Jr. who she shares with ex-husband, EastEnders actor Shane Ritchie, and Ciara, her daughter with Ray Fensome. The Loose Women panellist posted a sweet family picture on Instagram, saying: "Thank you to my gorgeous kids for my surprise birthday party! I love you all so much!" Coleen celebrated another special birthday recently, her granddaughter Amelia Rose's second birthday. Doting dad Shane Jr welcomed his first daughter in January 2016. Coleen spoke of the emotional moment she met her granddaughter: "It was my baby holding his baby, it was overwhelming."

Liza Minnelli turns 72

It has been over four decades since Liza Minnelli rose to fame after her role as Sally Bowles in musical Cabaret, which earned her an Academy Award. Now, as she turns 72, Liza has decided the time is right to downsize her life and auction her possessions, including the legendary outfit she wore in Cabaret. Liza, daughter of Hollywood icon Judy Garland, said in a statement that she would like to "simplify" and "share with [her] fans," the actress said in a statement.