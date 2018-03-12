Paddy McGuinness' wife Christine shares never-before-seen picture of her children Paddy and Christine are proud parents to three young children

Christine McGuinness surprised fans after sharing a never-before-seen picture of her three children. The wife of Take Me Out host Paddy McGuinness delighted her followers with the candid snap as she marked Mother's Day on Sunday with her loved ones. "My world. Blessed to be your mummy #HappyMothersDay," she gushed in the caption. Christine and Paddy, who recently hit headlines over the state of their marriage, share three children - four-year-old twins Penelope and Leo, and daughter Felicity, who was born in September 2016.

Fans immediately rushed to comment on the photo, which sees Christine lying on the floor, surrounded by her kids. "Happy Mother's Day. Keep going you're doing an amazing job," wrote one follower, while another added: "Love this @mrscmcguinness. You are an incredible mother and an inspiration." A third post read: "An advocate mummy after my own heart. Love the way you just get 'it' hear them, champion them and cheerlead for them. We hear all about your beautiful children’s strengths and how they've taught you to see the world. On our tough days we need someone super inspiring like you." Another fan said: "Gorgeous yummy mummy with 3 beautiful children, they are blessed to have you."

In 2017, Paddy and Christine revealed that their twins had been diagnosed with autism. In a heartfelt post, Christine wrote: "Today you both turn four, and I celebrate so much more. In the last 12 months you have learnt to talk, and you are using flat feet to walk. You are conquering your daily challenges, and I'm here to hold your hand, when you're dealing with sensory overload, the quietest room sounds like a big brass band." The touching poem concluded: "I love you unconditionally, and I will encourage you both to embrace your autism. Because you are totally unique and fantastically awesome. All my love always, Mummy."

Christine, 29, later confessed that she was worried her baby daughter Felicity was beginning to show symptoms similar to the twins. "I am looking for little things," she explained on This Morning last year. "If she does have autism, we'll get her the help she needs. She does things like standing on her tippy toes, and she likes dry food. But she is brand new, I don't want to put too much pressure on it."

