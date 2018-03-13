Nadia Sawalha opens up about feud with her sister The Loose Women panellist spoke out about feeling 'heartbroken' following a fight with her big sister

Nadia Sawalha has opened up about the fight with her sister that left her "heartbroken". The Loose Women panellist is one of three daughters, and has an older sister, Dina, and younger sister, actress Julia Sawalha – best known for her portrayal as Saffy in Absolutely Fabulous. In a new interview with Woman & Home magazine, Nadia and her sister revealed that the main catalyst in their arguments has always been men. Nadia also confessed that unlike her big sister, she has never been very good at biting her tongue.

Nadia Sawalha with sister Dina - Credit: BBC

Revealing their biggest argument, which happened the day before Dina's wedding, Nadia said: "I was begging her not to marry her partner (they’re now separated) and we didn’t speak for a long while after that. I remember sending her a text saying, ‘I’m completely heartbroken’ – I was." Despite their differences, when Dina later split from her husband, Nadia was there to support her. Dina told the publication: "When I split from my partner, I shied away from friends, but Nadia was the person I knew I could lean on. She’s been there in all my times of need."

Nadia also has a younger sister, Ab Fab actress Julia Sawalha

Giving an insight into the "real Nadia", Dina – who now lives next door to Nadia - added that it was sometimes odd seeing her sister on TV. "As her sister, I see a very different side of her; she's always so loud and in your face on Loose Women – sometimes I think: 'Oh, please don't say that!' – but I get to spend time with the real Nadia who's happy to slob on the sofa scoffing chocolates or just sit and watch videos of the kids when they were younger. That's the Nadia I love," she said.

Nadia and Dina come from a theatrical family, with dad Nadim Sawalha also an actor. The star previously spoke to The Guardian about how her dad's acting career influenced her and Julia to follow him in the industry. She said: "My dad's acting career was hugely influential in making Julia and me follow in his footsteps. We spent most of our school summer holidays on film sets."